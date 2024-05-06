Fonte : tvpertutti di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Beautiful - spoiler americani | Finn e Deacon ritrovano Sheila

Beautiful spoiler

Beautiful, spoiler americani: Finn e Deacon ritrovano Sheila (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Sheila Carter è viva. Stando agli spoiler Beautiful americani, infatti, la dark lady, ancora una volta, è tornata in scena. Di recente, Sheila, dopo un acceso litigio con Steffy, si è recata di notte a casa sua e ha provato ad aggredirla. La figlia di Ridge, però, ha afferrato un coltello e l'ha pugnalata a morte. Poco dopo, quando Finn ha appreso della scomparsa di sua madre per mano di Steffy, è rimasto scioccato e inizialmente si è allontanato dalla moglie. Intanto, anche Deacon, quando ha saputo della tragica morte di Sheila, si è lasciato andare alla disperazione in quanto lui e la donna stavano portando avanti una relazione stabile e la Carter gli aveva promesso di cambiare proprio per dimostragli i suoi sentimenti. Successivamente, Sharpe, dopo ...
