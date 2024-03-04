Beautiful | spoiler americani | Steffy uccide Sheila | Finn la lascerà?

Beautiful, spoiler americani: Steffy uccide Sheila, Finn la lascerà? (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Clamoroso colpo di scena a Beautiful, come segnalano gli spoiler americani. Steffy Forrester, infatti, toglierà la vita a Sheila Carter e le conseguenze del suo gesto saranno del tutto imprevedibili. Ricordiamo che, dopo aver rischiato di morire insieme al marito Finn proprio per mano di Sheila, la figlia di Ridge ha cercato in tutti i modi di tenere la donna lontana dalla sua famiglia, ma Finn non è mai riuscito davvero a tagliare i ponti con sua madre, motivo per il quale tra le due la situazione si è inasprita giorno dopo giorno. Di recente, la piccola Kelly si è recata con un suo amichetto e la madre al Giardino, dove si è imbattuta in Sheila. Poco dopo, Steffy ha visto una foto che ritraeva la ragazzina in ...
