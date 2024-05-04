Rugby Under 16 Il presidente Mattioli promuove la Fiorini | | Ragazzi in crescita nella fase interregionale

Rugby Under 16. Il presidente Mattioli promuove la Fiorini:: "Ragazzi in crescita nella fase interregionale» (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) È terminata con un 9° posto la seconda fase interregionale livello 1 che ha visto impegnata la formazione Under 16 della Fiorini Pesaro Rugby. "Siamo soddisfatti di questo risultato e della bella crescita mostrata da tutto il gruppo – dice il presidente della Fiorini Pesaro Rugby, Simone Mattioli –. La nostra società è da sempre impegnata nella formazione e nello sviluppo del movimento della palla ovale e dei suoi giocatori. Affrontare la sfida del campionato elite per i nostri Ragazzi è stato particolarmente formativo. Un sentito ringraziamento va a tutto lo staff per aver reso possibile questo bel risultato". "Un campionato non facile, soprattutto all’inizio", aggiunge il tecnico ...
