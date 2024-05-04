Rugby Under 16 Il presidente Mattioli promuove la Fiorini | | Ragazzi in crescita nella fase interregionale

Quarto match per l’Italia U19 e terzo reggiano Convocato in azzurro. Dopo Tommaso Mussini, terza linea chiamato per i match con il Giappone, e Giorgio Kakalaishvili, pilone Convocato sia per le sfide nipponiche sia per quella con l’Inghilterra, è stato scelto stavolta il mediano di mischia Elia ... Continua a leggere>>
Fra gli eventi sportivi che saranno ospitati a Viareggio e in Versilia nei prossimi mesi, va annoverato anche una prima volta della nazionale italiana di rugby, sia pure giovanile, a Torre del Lago, al campo Ferracci. Sono 26 gli azzurrini convocati dal capo allenatore della nazionale italiana U19 ... Continua a leggere>>
Sabato e domenica il campo da Rugby ‘Monti’ in via Borghetto Accademia (lungo viale della Libertà) ospita un torneo quadrangolare con le rappresentative Under 14 di Cesena, Fano, Firenze e Forlì. Lo organizza la società Rugby Forlì 1979: "Volevamo far uscire i nostri ragazzi dalla loro ‘comfort ... Continua a leggere>>
Cornish Pirates future is most important thing - Cattle - Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says the future of the club is the most important thing after news that there may not be funding for players in 2025. Continua a leggere>>
rugby Super Series returns - War drums have sounded, and the rugby Super Series is back after a decade with two mouthwatering matches at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi today. The Buffaloes face Cheetahs at noon, followed by the ... Continua a leggere>>
Northampton can exploit Leinster’s biggest issue on what should be a day to remember - Leinster have been hailed as a titan of the global game in recent weeks. There has been no shortage of chat around their stable of centrally contracted ... Continua a leggere>>