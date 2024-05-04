Golf - Jake Knapp prende la testa dopo due giri del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Golf, Jake Knapp prende la testa dopo due giri del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson (Di sabato 4 maggio 2024) dopo due giri del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson davanti a tutti c’è un ex buttafuori di un ristorante. Non più di due anni fa Jake Knapp le serate dei weekend le passava al lavoro nella sicurezza, ora si addormenta in vetta al leaderboard e sognano la seconda vittoria in carriera sul PGA Tour. L’americano ex UCLA University piazza il secondo 64 (-7) consecutivo per guardare tutti dall’alta con lo score complessivo di -14, un colpo davanti a Troy Merritt e Matt Wallace. Una giornata perfetta a Dallas, su un campo morbido e senza vento che favoriva assolutamente i punteggi bassi. Il rookie rivelazione di questa stagione, che si allenava tra un turno e l’altro quando per nove mesi ha svolto un lavoro classico perché il Golf non fruttava, ha centrato 16 dei 18 green in ciascuno ...
