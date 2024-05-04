Golf - Jake Knapp prende la testa dopo due giri del The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

(Di sabato 4 maggio 2024)duedel The CJ Cupdavanti a tutti c’è un ex buttafuori di un ristorante. Non più di due anni fale serate dei weekend le passava al lavoro nella sicurezza, ora si addormenta in vetta al leaderboard e sognano la seconda vittoria in carriera sul PGA Tour. L’americano ex UCLA University piazza il secondo 64 (-7) consecutivo per guardare tutti dall’alta con lo score complessivo di -14, un colpo davanti a Troy Merritt e Matt Wallace. Una giornata perfetta a Dallas, su un campo morbido e senza vento che favoriva assolutamente i punteggi bassi. Il rookie rivelazione di questa stagione, che si allenava tra un turno e l’altro quando per nove mesi ha svolto un lavoro classico perché ilnon fruttava, ha centrato 16 dei 18 green in ciascuno ...

