Golf: Jake Knapp comanda a un giro dal termine al Mexico Open 2024 (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) Leadership a sorpresa dopo tre giri del Mexico Open 2024. A guidare la classifica, infatti, c’è Jake Knapp, che sta onorando la memoria del nonno, Gordon Bowley, che se n’è andato nello scorso aprile all’età di 85 anni. Per il ventinovenne californiano performance da -8 nel moving day, che lo porta a -19 e con serissime chance di portare a casa il primo titolo sul PGA Tour. Secondo posto per il finlandese Sami Valimaki, che rimane staccato di quattro colpi (faceva parte del quartetto di testa a metà torneo). Terzi a -12, e sostanzialmente fuori dalla lotta, il canadese Ben Silverman, lo svedese Henrik Norlander e l’USA Chan Kim. Golf, Elvira e Van Driel provano la fuga dopo il terzo giro al Kenya Open. 15° Scalise Restano nel gruppo dei sesti ...
