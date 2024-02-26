Golf | Jake Knapp trionfa nel Mexico Open resistendo al rientro di Valimaki

Golf, Jake Knapp trionfa nel Mexico Open resistendo al rientro di Valimaki (Di lunedì 26 febbraio 2024) I Golfisti del PGA Tour concludono le fatiche settimanali archiviando il quarto e decisivo round del Mexico Open (montepremi 8,1 milioni di dollari). L’evento nato nel 1944 e organizzato in collaborazione con Web.com Tour, Challenge Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica e Tour de las Americas sorride a Jake Knapp. Il Golfista americano resiste al comando chiudendo con lo score complessivo di -19 (265 colpi) contenendo il tentativo di risalita di Sami Valimaki. Il finlandese si ferma al secondo posto a sole due lunghezze dal vincitore. In terza posizione con il punteggio di -14 troviamo il terzetto composto dallo statunitense Justin Lower, dal rappresentante di Taipei C.T. Pan e dal tedesco Stephan Jager. Quest’ultimo è tra i migliori di giornata e recupera ben 17 posizioni ...
