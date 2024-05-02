Fear Street | Prom Queen - primo sguardo al sequel horror targato Netflix

Fear Street

Fear Street: Prom Queen, primo sguardo al sequel horror targato Netflix (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) Un primo teaser anticipa i contenuti dell'horror teen Fear Street: Prom Queen, che proseguirà la trilogia diffusa da Netflix nel 2021. La trilogia horror di Netflix, Fear Street, basata sull'amatissima serie di romanzi di R. L. Stine, ritorna con un nuovo capitolo Fear Street: Prom Queen. Manca ancora una data di uscita ufficiale, ma lo streamer ha diffuso un video in anteprima per offrire un primo sguardo al progetto che segue la trilogia originale del 2021. Fear Street Parte 1: 1994, la recensione: il primo film della trilogia tratta dai romanzi ...
    L'attrice Katherine Waterston è uno dei primi nomi confermati nel cast del film Fear Street: Prom Queen, il nuovo progetto targato Netflix tratto dai libri di R.L. Stine. Netflix ha annunciato il cast del suo nuovo film Fear Street: Prom Queen, il nuovo capitolo del franchise ispirato ai romanzi ...
    Netflix ha annunciato il cast di Fear Street: Prom Queen, quarto capitolo della saga cinematografica teen – horror Fear Street, tratta dai romanzi di R.L. Stine; in particolare, questo capitolo adatterà l’omonimo romanzo del 1992, intitolato appunto Prom Queen. Fra gli attori coinvolti troviamo ...
