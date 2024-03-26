Fear Street 4, annunciato il cast di “Prom Queen”, dal romanzo di R.L. Stine (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024)
Netflix ha annunciato il cast di FearStreet: PromQueen, quarto capitolo della saga cinematografica teen – horror FearStreet, tratta dai romanzi di R.L. Stine; in particolare, questo capitolo adatterà l’omonimo romanzo del 1992, intitolato appunto PromQueen. Fra gli attori coinvolti troviamo India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin e Chris Klein, oltre a Lily Taylor e Katherine Waterston.
In aggiunta, è stata divulgata anche la sinossi ufficiale, riportata da Variety
La stagione del ballo di fine anno alla Shadyside High è iniziata e il branco delle ragazze più popolari della scuola è impegnato con le sue solite dolci e feroci campagne per l’ottenimento ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
