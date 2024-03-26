Fear Street | Prom Queen | Katherine Waterston nel cast del nuovo film tratto dai libri di R L Stine

Fear Street

Fear Street: Prom Queen, Katherine Waterston nel cast del nuovo film tratto dai libri di R.L. Stine (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) L'attrice Katherine Waterston è uno dei primi nomi confermati nel cast del film Fear Street: Prom Queen, il nuovo progetto targato Netflix tratto dai libri di R.L. Stine. Netflix ha annunciato il cast del suo nuovo film Fear Street: Prom Queen, il nuovo capitolo del franchise ispirato ai romanzi scritti da R.L. Stine. Tra gli interpreti ci saranno anche Katherine Waterston e Chris Klein. Il nuovo capitolo della storia Il film Fear ...
