Chris Hemsworth odia indossare i mantelli: "Sono scomodi. Essere un supereroe è così prevedibile" (Di giovedì 2 maggio 2024) In attesa di vederlo nei panni del villain in Furiosa, Hemsworth ha parlato delle regole dei supereroi al cinema Nel corso di una recente intervista, Chris Hemsworth è apparso piuttosto contento di non interpretare il ruolo dell'eroe in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Il film d'azione vede Hemsworth nei panni del cattivo Dementus, un signore della guerra sociopatico che strappa la protagonista dalla sua casa da bambina. Si tratta di un ruolo molto lontano da quello del supereroe Marvel Thor, che Hemsworth ha interpretato in quattro film standalone e nei crossover con gli Avengers. È proprio per questo che l'attore era desideroso di interpretare questa parte. "Sì, è stato un vero e proprio allontanamento, ed è stato bello. Stavo …
