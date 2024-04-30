Scooby Doo | Netflix sta preparando una serie tv live action

Scooby Doo: Netflix sta preparando una serie tv live action (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Presto su Netlix potrebbe tornare la Scooby Gang, ovvero la squadra di investigatori del soprannaturale più famosa al mondo, con una serie tv in live action. L’accordo non è ancora andato in porto e tutto ciò che sappiamo è che il live action sarà basato sul cartone animato di Hanna-Barbera. La serie sarà prodotta dalla Berlanti Productions di Greg Berlanti in collaborazione con la Warner Bros. Television e sarà curata da Josh Appelbaum e Scott Rosenberg, il dinamico duo che farà da sceneggiatori e produttori esecutivi. Gli altri produttori saranno Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter e Leigh London, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Jonathan Gabay e Adrienne Erickson. Il progetto di Scooby-Doo arriva mentre Berlanti continua a stringere accordi per ...
    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Si stanno diffondendo voci secondo cui un film live-action del 2025 basato sulla serie animata di successo degli anni '80 ThunderCats uscirà presto. | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - ...
    Una serie live-action di Scooby-Doo potrebbe presto arrivare su Netflix: il colosso dello streaming avrebbe infatti firmato un accordo con Warner Bros. per riportare sugli schermi il celebre show animato creato da Hanna-Barbera. I dettagli della trama sono però ancora avvolti nel mistero. Secondo ...
    (Adnkronos) – Il classico franchise di Warner Bros. Scooby-Doo è pronto per una nuova vita grazie a Netflix, che ha acquisito i diritti per una serie dal vivo chiamata "Scooby-Doo! The live-action series". La serie è stata a lungo contesa tra più piattaforme di streaming per la produzione, ma alla ...
