Un film di ThunderCats uscirà nel 2025? Spiegazione delle speculazioni sui film live-action

thundercats Live-Action 2025 Movie Speculation: All you may want to know - Rumors swirl around a possible 2025 live-action thundercats movie, reigniting excitement for the classic 1980s animated series. While fan-made concepts circulate online, including trailers featuring ...

Mondo Announces 1:6 Scale thundercats Figures - thundercats will be joining Mondo's 12-inch figure lineup, fit to stand beside their '80s toy brethren from Masters of the Universe.

Mondo Announces thundercats Partnership (Exclusive) - Mondo's thundercats collaboration will begin with a premium figure for Lion-O, which you can get an early glimpse at below. While an exact release date for the Lion-O figure has yet to be announced, ...

