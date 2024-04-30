Race for the Cure | Rainbow e Komen insieme nella lotta contro i tumori al seno

Race for the Cure: Rainbow e Komen insieme nella lotta contro i tumori al seno (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Rainbow e Komen Italia insieme per sensibilizzare alla lotta contro i tumori al seno con Race for the Cure. Rainbow, fiore all’occhiello del Made in Italy e tra i principali protagonisti al mondo per la creazione di contenuti animati e live action, e Komen Italia, l’organizzazione italiana che da 25 anni diffonde prevenzione e lotta in prima linea contro i tumori del seno, confermano anche quest’anno la loro straordinaria collaborazione iniziata nel 2021. La global content company fondata da Iginio Straffi sposa i valori e i progetti di Komen, supportandola nelle attività svolte con i suoi personaggi portatori di ...
