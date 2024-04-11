Race for the cure | a maggio la 25esima edizione della manifestazione per la lotta ai tumori al seno

(Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) “Venticinque anni fa non potevamo immaginare che saremmo arrivati a conquistare il sostegno e la fiducia di così tante associazioni, delle stesse istituzioni e di tanti cittadini: nessuno immaginava che dopo un quarto di secolo saremmo stati onorati dalla presenza del PresidenteRepubblica, Sergio Mattarella“, racconta emozionato Riccardo Masetti, fondatore di Komen Italia, presentando la nuovafor the, la più grande– in Italia e nel mondo – per laaidel. Una quattro giorni che inizierà il 9a Roma e culminerà nella corsa in rosa di domenica 12, a cui darà il via proprio Mattarella, e che oltre alla tradizionale passeggiata ...

Powys runner to take on London marathon for charity - A runner from near Oswestry will be taking on the London Marathon later this month to raise money for Hope House and Ty Gobaith ...bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Ready for the Race: Air separation drone swarms vs. air defence systems - As the dynamics of aerial combat rapidly evolve, Chinese scientists have engineered a sophisticated air separation drone model that can fragment into up to six drones, each capable of executing ...shephardmedia

Former F1 team owner Ted Toleman dies at 86 - The founder of the Formula 1 team that has evolved into the current Alpine entry — Ted Toleman — has died in Manila at the age of 86 after a long illness. Coleman promoted a successful ...racer