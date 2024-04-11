Race for the cure | a maggio la 25esima edizione della manifestazione per la lotta ai tumori al seno

Race for

Race for the cure, a maggio la 25esima edizione della manifestazione per la lotta ai tumori al seno (Di giovedì 11 aprile 2024) “Venticinque anni fa non potevamo immaginare che saremmo arrivati a conquistare il sostegno e la fiducia di così tante associazioni, delle stesse istituzioni e di tanti cittadini: nessuno immaginava che dopo un quarto di secolo saremmo stati onorati dalla presenza del Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella“, racconta emozionato Riccardo Masetti, fondatore di Komen Italia, presentando la nuova edizione della Race for the cure, la più grande manifestazione – in Italia e nel mondo – per la lotta ai tumori del seno. Una quattro giorni che inizierà il 9 maggio a Roma e culminerà nella corsa in rosa di domenica 12 maggio, a cui darà il via proprio Mattarella, e che oltre alla tradizionale passeggiata ...
