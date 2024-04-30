Lady Gabriella Kingston torna a Kensington Palace dopo la tragica morte del marito

Lady Gabriella

Lady Gabriella Kingston torna a Kensington Palace dopo la tragica morte del marito (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Stando a quanto condiviso dai tabloid, Lady Gabriela Kingston è tornata a Kensington Palace dopo la morte improvvisa e tragica del marito, Thomas Kingston. La scrittrice britannica viveva a Notting Hill insieme al finanziere: nell’ultimo periodo, gli amici si sono stretti intorno a lei per sostenerla in questo momento di dolore. Thomas Kingston è stato trovato senza vita all’età di 45 anni il 25 febbraio, nella casa dei suoi genitori a Cotswolds: un lutto che ha scosso profondamente la Monarchia. Lady Gabriella Kingston torna a Kensington Palace Lady Gabriella e Thomas ...
    Negli ultimi tempi, il principe William si tiene lontano dagli impegni pubblici, ma era presente a dare conforto alla cugina Lady Gabriella nel giorno per lei più doloroso. Il futuro re d’Inghilterra era presente ai funerali di Thomas Kingston, morto prematuramente in circostanze ...
