Lady Gabriella Kingston torna a Kensington Palace dopo la tragica morte del marito

Negli ultimi tempi, il principe William si tiene lontano dagli impegni pubblici, ma era presente a dare conforto alla cugina Lady Gabriella nel giorno per lei più doloroso. Il futuro re d’Inghilterra era presente ai funerali di Thomas Kingston, morto prematuramente in circostanze ...
Una tragedia scuote la royal family: Thomas Kingston, da anni al fianco della cugina di secondo grado di re Carlo, è stato trovato senza vita dai genitori lo scorso 25 febbraio. Il coroner del Gloucestershire ha ricostruito la dinamica, si fa largo l'ipotesi del suicidio: «Nessun'altra persona è ...
La scorsa domenica Thomas Kingston, il marito di Lady Gabriella Windsor (cugina di secondo grado di Re Carlo), è stato trovato morto nella casa dei suoi genitori nelle Cotswolds. Aveva 45 anni. In un primo momento, la causa della morte non è stata rivelata. Era però stato annunciato che non ...
lady Gabriella Windsor moves back into parents’ home after sudden death of husband Thomas kingston - As reported by Daily Mail, lady Gabriella Windsor, 43, has recently moved back in with her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent - Queen Elizabeth’s first cousins - in Kensington Palace. lady ...
The Other Boleyn Girl review: I’m a Tudor refusenik – but even I was gripped - Rarely has the transactional role of marriage or childbirth in these times been laid out more starkly than in Mike Poulton’s elegant adaptation ...
The Other Boleyn Girl review: music and costumes conjure a powerful sense of time and place - Her steely mother lady Elizabeth (Alex kingston) and ferocious uncle Thomas Howard (Andrew Woodall) are fearsome schemers, who will stop at nothing to gain political advantage for their family. Anne ...
