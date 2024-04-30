EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 14 | Rivelato Il Patch Notes Del Quattordicesimo Aggiornamento

(Di martedì 30 aprile 2024) Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il14 per il simulatore calcistico EAFC 24. Lain questione potrà essere scaricata a partire da mercoledi 1° Maggio per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Switch. L’non apporta correttivi per problemi rilevati al gameplay del simulatore calcistico EAFC 24. Con lain questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per la modalità Ultimate Team, Carriera, Pro Club e Volta Football. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del14 tradotto in italiano divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata con il supporto di un programma a ...

