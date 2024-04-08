EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 12 | Svelato Il Patch Notes Del Dodicesimo Aggiornamento

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 12: Svelato Il Patch Notes Del Dodicesimo Aggiornamento (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 12 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà essere scaricata a partire da martedi 9 Aprile per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Switch. L’Aggiornamento apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni importanti problemi rilevati al gameplay del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Inoltre con la Patch in questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per la modalità Ultimate Team, Carriera, Pro Club e Volta Football. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 12 tradotto in italiano divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata ...
