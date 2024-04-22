EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 13 | Annunciato Il Patch Notes Del Tredicesimo Aggiornamento

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 13: Annunciato Il Patch Notes Del Tredicesimo Aggiornamento (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Electronic Arts ha Annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 13 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà essere scaricata a partire da martedi 23 Aprile per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Switch. L’Aggiornamento non apporta correttivi per problemi rilevati al gameplay del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Con la Patch in questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per la modalità Ultimate Team, Carriera, Pro Club e Volta Football. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 13 tradotto in italiano divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata con il supporto di ...
