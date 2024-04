Thiago Silva ai saluti con il Chelsea | I saluti sono per quelli che se ne vanno e non tornano - io invece intendo farlo un giorno – VIDEO

Premier League: Emotional Thiago silva to leave chelsea at the end of the season - An emotional Thiago silva has announced on Monday, April 29, that he would be leaving chelsea at the end of the season. silva joined chelsea in 2020. Listen to Story silva made 151 appearances for ...

Continua a leggere>>

silva to leave at end of season - chelsea defender Thiago silva will leave the club at the end of the season.The Brazil international has spent four years at Stamford Bridge and made 151 ...

Continua a leggere>>

Cook Islands cricket Team - Get all the details about the Cook Islands Cricket Team, including the complete players list, schedule, stats, records, and ICC rankings. Stay informed about Cook Islands's squad for Test, One-Day, ...

Continua a leggere>>