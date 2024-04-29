Challengers di Luca Guadagnino è primo al box office USA - debutto da 15 milioni

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024)debutta in vetta alla classifica degli incassi americani, discreta apertura anche se il recupero del budget di 55è ancora lontano. Il triangolo sentimental-tennistico dicon Zendaya ha incuriosito il pubblico americano tanto da far debuttarealposto del boxUSA. 15di incasso raccolti in 3.477 sale, e una media per sala di 4.317 dollari, sono un risultato rispettabile per un film artistico rivolto a un pubblico adulto esigente, nonostante l'ingente budget di 55di dollari (per non parlare dei costi di marketing) per la pellicola che racconta un triangolo sentimentale tra una ex campionessa di tennis e due tennisti interpretati da Mike Feist e Josh O'Connor, ...

Zendaya tennis movie ‘challengers’ scores at weekend box office - The sexy tennis drama “challengers” won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Continua a leggere>>

WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan turns heads as he gets candid with paps; promises to make social media debut - A while back, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in the city. During his candid conversation with the paps, he promised to make his debut on Instagram.

Continua a leggere>>

challengers: new Zendaya tennis film reviewed by an expert in the psychology of competition - "Tennis is a relationship," says Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) in director luca Guadagnino's new film challengers. However, this relationship is not simply between the game and the player.

Continua a leggere>>