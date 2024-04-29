In Giamaica, febbraio è il mese della musica reggae. In effetti, nella stessa settimana in cui è uscito One Love, il biopic su Bob Marley ha sbancato il botteghino e nella capitale Kingston ci sono segni di questo artista praticamente ovunque. Durante l'Island Music Conference, che si tiene ogni ...
È uscito nelle sale italiane "Bob Marley-One Love", film biografico sul musicista reggae. Tante scene sono state girate in Giamaica, dove il cantante è nato: ecco tutte le location del biopic.Continua a leggere
Una musica che è diventata un messaggio di pace, un cantante che è diventato leggenda: la storia del celebre cantautore giamaicano è oggi sul grande schermo con “Bob Marley – One love”. Un film dove non solo si celebra il suo personaggio e la sua fama, ma che vuole ricordarci quanto la musica ...
Bob marley - One love: aperti i preorder su Amazon dell'edizione Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray - Su Amazon i preorder di Bob marley - One love, il film del 2024 diretto da Reinaldo Marcus Green, in edizione Steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray sono aperti. NOTIZIA di NICHOLAS MASSA — 29/04/2024 Il cinema ...
Bob marley Is A ‘Legend’–One That’s Still Climbing The Charts - Bob marley's Legend experiences double-digit surges in consumption and sales, powered in part by the ongoing success of the musician's biopic.
Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton to Receive Variety's International Visionary Award - Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton is set to receive Variety’s International Visionary Award at the Cannes Film Festival where the company will have multiple films playing across the Official ...
