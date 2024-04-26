(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) In uscita limitata in Nordamerica The Ezorcism, noto precedentemente come The Georgetown Project, doveinterpreta un personaggio vagamente ispirato all'attore de L'esorcista edalJoshua John. Ecco il

Il Premio Oscar per Il Gladiatore è anche atteso a Sanremo come super ospite Prime Video ha diffuso in streaming il trailer italiano di Land of Bad, nuovo thriller in cui Russell Crowe interpreta un pilota di droni chiamato a salvare la vita al soldato disperso interpretato da Liam Hemsworth. Dopo ... Continua a leggere>>

The Exorcism: il trailer dell'horror con russell Crowe posseduto, diretto dal figlio di Jason Miller - In uscita limitata in Nordamerica The Ezorcism, noto precedentemente come The Georgetown Project, dove russell Crowe interpreta un personaggio vagamente ispirato all'attore de L'esorcista e diretto da ...

Continua a leggere>>

Peter Jackson's THE LORD OF THE RINGS Extended Edition Trilogy Coming to Theaters This Summer! - I’ve got some exciting news for all of you The Lord of the Rings fans out there! Warner Bros. has announced that they are releasing the Extended Editions of Peter Jackson ’s epic fantasy trilogy in ...

Continua a leggere>>

russell Crowe arrives with The Exorcism - The official trailer for 'The Exorcism,' featuring russell Crowe has been released. . The trailer for the American horror film was released yesterday on 25 April, and will debut exclusively in ...

Continua a leggere>>