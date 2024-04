Premier League - pronostici trentacinquesima giornata | partite sabato ore 16 | 00

Jurgen Klopp says Arne Slot set for ‘best job in world’ if he joins Liverpool - Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord to secure the services of the Dutchman – who has said he would like to take over from Klopp – from this summer.

Continua a leggere>>

Preview: Three massive games this weekend to help decide premier league title - LONDON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Three decisive matches this weekend - one of them the biggest derby in London - will go a long way toward deciding this season's premier league title, and perhaps also the ...

Continua a leggere>>

Phil Foden: City face ‘six more finals’ in bid for league and FA Cup glory - Phil Foden is relishing “six more finals” after helping keep Manchester City in control of the premier league title race by moving beyond 50 top-flight goals. England midfielder Foden reached the ...

Continua a leggere>>