F1 | Hulkenberg lascia Haas a fine stagione - nel 2025 al via con Sauber

F1 team set to axe BOTH star drivers - With this news, according to reports from F1-insider.com, the team are set to axe both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the end of the season. Both Bottas and Zhou have been with the team since 2022 ...

Continua a leggere>>

hulkenberg Confirmed As First Audi F1 Driver; German To Leave haas For New Formula One Team - German automaker Audi reached a deal for a full takeover of Switzerland-based Sauber last month and plans to field a full works team from 2026. Nico hulkenberg will be “an important building block” in ...

Continua a leggere>>

British teenager Oliver Bearman primed for F1 seat as Nico hulkenberg leaves haas - British teenager Ollie Bearman, who made a sensational Formula One debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia last month, has been handed a boost as he looks to secure a permanent seat next season, with haas ...

Continua a leggere>>