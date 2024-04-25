Under 17 playoff Per il Rimini termina l’avventura Biancazzurre all’ultimo atto

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Volano alla finalele ragazze17 della Femminile Riccione grazie al successo piuttosto netto contro il Modena. Davanti al pubblico amico le romagnole non hanno lasciato scampo alle emiliane con tre reti realizzate e nessuna subita. Battuta d’arresto di misura invece per ilche è costretto ad arrendersi al San Nicolò e a salutare la stagione a un passo dalla finale. Finale che verrà disputata sabato pomeriggio nella Perla Verde e che vedrà battersi le ragazze della Femminile Riccione con il San Nicolò. Ultimodi una stagione nella qualee biancorosse non si sono mai risparmiate. Per le ragazze dell’appuntamento è fissato per il prossimo campionato. Per il Riccionecontinua e c’è da scommetterci che sarà ...

Il video con gli Highlights della sfida tra Oklahoma City Thunder e New Orleans Pelicans , valevole per gara-1 dei Playoffs NBA 2024 . Buona la prima per OKC, che ha faticato più del previsto ma è riuscita ad avere la meglio per 94-92 in un finale ...

NBA playoffs: Heat hit playoff-record 23 3s to tie Celtics at 1-1 - The Miami Heat beat Boston with an unprecedented barrage of 3-pointers on Wednesday night to erase the NBA home-court advantage the Celtics worked all season to establish. Tyler Herro had 24 points ...msn

Bucks, Pacers tied 1-1 heading to game 3 - The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet for the eighth time this season.register-herald

Google's plan to grow Pixel with pop culture ads and sponsorships is working - It's no secret that Google was starting at a severe disadvantage when it launched the first Pixel smartphones. The original Pixel and Pixel XL were released in 2016. While that's ...androidpolice