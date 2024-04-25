Under 17 playoff Per il Rimini termina l’avventura Biancazzurre all’ultimo atto

Under playoff

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.quotidiano©

Fonte : sport.quotidiano
Under 17 playoff. Per il Rimini termina l’avventura. Biancazzurre all’ultimo atto (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Volano alla finale playoff le ragazze Under 17 della Femminile Riccione grazie al successo piuttosto netto contro il Modena. Davanti al pubblico amico le romagnole non hanno lasciato scampo alle emiliane con tre reti realizzate e nessuna subita. Battuta d’arresto di misura invece per il Rimini che è costretto ad arrendersi al San Nicolò e a salutare la stagione a un passo dalla finale. Finale che verrà disputata sabato pomeriggio nella Perla Verde e che vedrà battersi le ragazze della Femminile Riccione con il San Nicolò. Ultimo atto di una stagione nella quale Biancazzurre e biancorosse non si sono mai risparmiate. Per le ragazze del Rimini l’appuntamento è fissato per il prossimo campionato. Per il Riccione l’avventura continua e c’è da scommetterci che sarà ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: under playoff

NBA playoffs: Heat hit playoff-record 23 3s to tie Celtics at 1-1 - The Miami Heat beat Boston with an unprecedented barrage of 3-pointers on Wednesday night to erase the NBA home-court advantage the Celtics worked all season to establish. Tyler Herro had 24 points ...msn

Bucks, Pacers tied 1-1 heading to game 3 - The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet for the eighth time this season.register-herald

Google's plan to grow Pixel with pop culture ads and sponsorships is working - It's no secret that Google was starting at a severe disadvantage when it launched the first Pixel smartphones. The original Pixel and Pixel XL were released in 2016. While that's ...androidpolice

Video di Tendenza
Video Under playoff
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.