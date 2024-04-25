Barbra Streisand canta l’amore contro l’antisemitismo

Barbra Streisand

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a velvetmag©

Fonte : velvetmag
Barbra Streisand canta l’amore contro l’antisemitismo (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Barbra Streisand per la prima volta firma la colonna sonora di una serie tv. L’artista ha lanciato il nuovo singolo per la prossima uscita del racconto in episodi, basato sull’omonimo bestseller, Il tatuatore di Auschwitz. La cantante pluripremiata ha voluto celebrare l’amore anche di fronte lo spettro dell’antisemitismo. Un racconto di amore, difficoltà, ma soprattutto forza di fronte allo spettro dell’antisemitismo, che ancora oggi incombe nella società. Barbra Streisand si è resa protagonista di questo nuovo progetto musicale, che si è concretizzato con la pubblicazione di un nuovo singolo che accompagnerà l’uscita della nuova serie tv targata Sky Original, Il tatuatore di Auschwitz. Il nuovo singolo di Barbra ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag
Notizie su altre fonti: streisand barbra
  • Barbra Streisand

    I primi anni: il viaggio di Barbra Streisand verso la celebrità Barbra Streisand è nata il 24 aprile 1942 a Brooklyn, New York, mostrando fin dalla giovane età un notevole talento musicale e di intrattenimento. Dopo aver frequentato la scuola d’arte e acquisito le prime esperienze teatrali, ha ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Barbra Streisand

    Non ricordo qual è stata la prima o la centesima volta che l’ho pensato, in questo lungo weekend in cui i retweet venivano spacciati come lotta partigiana sulle montagne, in cui il senso del ridicolo era più stramorto del solito, in cui è stato chiaro che la curva d’apprendimento è vieppiù piatta. ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Barbra Streisand

    NEW YORK – Il 25 aprile esce in digitale il nuovo singolo “Love will survive” (Columbia Records/ Sony Music), cantato dall’icona mondiale della musica, vincitrice di Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony Award come cantante, compositrice, attrice, scrittrice e regista Barbra Streisand, che ha registrato il ...
    Continua a leggere>>

Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Is the Pleasant Surprise of the Season at Dr. Phillips Center - I was doubtful of Doubtfire. Musicals fashioned out of nonmusical comedy films are seldom stellar, and unlike so many of the patrons inside Dr. Phillips Center on opening night, I hadn’t grown up on ...
Continua a leggere>>

Listen: barbra streisand Releases New Song 'Love Will Survive' For THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar® and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, writer, and director, barbra streisand has recorded a new song “Love Will Survive,” which will serve as the end title of the ...
Continua a leggere>>

The Enduring Appeal Of Gucci’s Jackie Bag - Celebrity enthusiasts, meanwhile, have been drawn to both new and vintage iterations of the bag, with a roll-call of famous names that include barbra streisand, Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dakota ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Barbra Streisand
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.