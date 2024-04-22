The Watchers - Loro ti guardano | il trailer italiano ufficiale del film di Ishana Night Shyamalan con Dakota Fanning

The Watchers

The Watchers - Loro ti guardano: il trailer italiano ufficiale del film di Ishana Night Shyamalan con Dakota Fanning (Di lunedì 22 aprile 2024) Ecco le nuove immagini dell'intrigante (e spaventoso) film che vedremo nei cinema italiani a partire dal 13 giugno, con Warner Bros. Pictures Italia.
