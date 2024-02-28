The Watchers | il teaser italiano della pellicola con Dakota Fanning

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Nelle ultime ore è uscito il trailerdi The, opera prima di Ishana Night Shyamalan e ispirata al romanzo di A.M. Shine. Prodotto dalla Warner Bros Pictures, uscirà in Italia il 5 giugno 2024. Mina, una giovane artista di 28 anni, si ritrova da sola in una foresta irlandese, senza via di fuga. Dopo aver trovato un rifugio sicuro, si ritrova ad affrontare con altri tre sconosciuti delle creature misteriose che osservano e tormentano questi poveri malcapitati. Non possono essere viste, ma loro vedono tutto.in una scena del film The– Loro ti guardano, fonte: Warner Bros PicturesIl ridotto cast è composto da(Mina), Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan e Olwen Fouere, con M. Night Shyamalan, padre ...

