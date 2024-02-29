The Watchers | il trailer del nuovo film di Ishana Night Shyamalan

The Watchers

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
The Watchers: il trailer del nuovo film di Ishana Night Shyamalan (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Warner Bros. ha rilasciato il primo teaser trailer di The Watchers, il nuovo film prodotto da M. Night Shymalan. La pellicola, scritta e diretto da Ishana Night Shymalan, figlia del più famoso M. Night e al suo debutto dietro la macchina da presa in un lungometraggio. Dopo aver diretto alcuni episodi di Servant, Shymalan dirige questo primo film che sembra essere un thriller soprannaturale a tinte horror. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo horror/gotico di A.H. Shine, l’uscita internazionale è prevista per il 5 giugno, mentre in Nord America per il 7 dello stesso mese. The Watchers: un’immagine dal trailerNel cast troviamo Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3, C’era una volta a… Hollywood, Ocean’s 8), ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

The Watchers, il trailer e cosa sapere sul film horror con Dakota Fanning

  • The Watchers

    Nelle ultime ore è uscito il trailer italiano di The Watchers, opera prima di Ishana Night Shyamalan e ispirata al romanzo di A.M. Shine. Prodotto dalla ... (screenworld)

  • The Watchers

    Dakota Fanning è la protagonista di questo thriller che segna l'esordio cinematografico della figlia di M. Night Shyamalan, già regista di numerosi episodi ... (comingsoon)

  • The Watchers

    Il 5 giugno arriverà nelle sale italiane il film The Watchers - Loro ti guardano, un progetto scritto e diretto da Ishana Night Shyamalan. Il trailer del film ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Do not let the forex exchange crisis in Nigeria affect Ghana – GUTA tells government, BoG: The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has expressed concern over forex exchange crisis in neighbouring country Nigeria and its potential effect on Ghana.ghanaweb

Do not let the forex exchange crisis in Nigeria affect Ghana – GUTA cautions government, BoG: The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has expressed concern over forex exchange crisis in neighbouring country Nigeria and its potential effect on Ghana.ghanaweb

Oprah Winfrey to leave board of Weight Watchers: Oprah Winfrey is to leave the board of Weight Watchers, in a fresh blow to a company struggling to compete against the popularity of weight-loss drugs. The US celebrity, who has been on the firm's ...aol

Video di Tendenza

Video The Watchers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.