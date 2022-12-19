Cop15, a Montreal storico accordo per salvare il Pianeta (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) Al termine di un lungo negoziato alla UN Convention on Biological Diversity (Cop15), i Paesi partecipanti hanno raggiunto uno storico accordo per invertire decenni di distruzione ambientale che ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
CGTN: China to continue promoting the adoption of 'post - 2020 biodiversity framework'18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The high - level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) concluded in Montreal, Canada
COP15 seals global nature protection dealwho is leading the meeting of the United Nations-backed COP15 biodiversity conference, brought down the official gavel and declared a proposed deal passed, minutes after the Congolese representative ...
Historic deal to protect lands and oceans reached at U.N. biodiversity conferenceThe agreement aims to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity and to finance biodiversity efforts in the developing world.
