Cop15 | a Montreal storico accordo per salvare il Pianeta

Cop15, a Montreal storico accordo per salvare il Pianeta (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) Al termine di un lungo negoziato alla UN Convention on Biological Diversity (Cop15), i Paesi partecipanti hanno raggiunto uno storico accordo per invertire decenni di distruzione ambientale che ...
"Il pacchetto è adottato", ha dichiarato il presidente del vertice sulla natura COP15, il ministro dell'Ambiente cinese Huang Runqiu, durante una sessione plenaria a tarda notte a Montreal. Secondo ...

The agreement aims to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity and to finance biodiversity efforts in the developing world.
