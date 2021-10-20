Tesla Leapfrogs the Competition in Interbrand's 2021 Best Global Brands Report (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) Sephora Enters the Table, While Tech Companies Continue to Dominate the Top Spots - Tesla (#14) makes the biggest leap up the table and is the fastest growing brand of the past year with an unprecedented 184% increase in brand value after re-entering the rankings in 2020. - Sephora (#100) is the only new entrant for 2021, making LVMH Group the biggest group entity, with five Brands in the table. - Tech dominates the top 10, with no changes to the top three of Apple (#1), Amazon (#2) and Microsoft (#3). The top three Brands account for a third (33%) of the total table value this year. - Top 100 Brands now valued at US$2.67 billion – up 15% from 2020 – the highest ever growth rate in the 22-year history of Interbrand's Best Global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Tesla LeapfrogsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tesla Leapfrogs