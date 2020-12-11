Sky Arte : Un filtro Instagram per festeggiare Alighiero BoettiTiziano Ferro: Da ragazzo non mi voleva nessuno, ora do del tu ai ...Oppo Reno4 Z 5G conveniente smartphone con schermo da 120 HzSimonetta Rizzato, chi è l’ex moglie di Paolo RossiGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare multiveicolo e nelle prove a ...Sicurezza: 4 buoni motivi per installare una telecamera in casaMario Frangoulis e Gigi D'Alessio per il brano La soluzioneCinema: Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox ritorna nei panni di DaredevilVideo: Disney svela il primo trailer della serie Marvel LokiGriezmann sospende collaborazione con Huawei per la repressione ...

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires Wind Portfolio Totaling 50 MW

New York, NY, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (GREC) announced ...

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC Acquires Wind Portfolio Totaling 50 MW (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) New York, NY, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC ("GREC") announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it purchased a 50 MW operating Wind farm from RPMA Iowa Wind Development LLC ("RPMA"). The project, Rippey Wind Holding LLC, is located in Greene County, ...
