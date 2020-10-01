Kohler Co Launches Safe Water For All to Address Global Water and Sanitation Crisis

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Commits to identifying sustainable solutions toandchallenges that will drive measurable impact in communities around the globe, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/Co., aleader in design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, today announced the launch ofFor All, an initiative to furtherpressing issues aroundaccess, quality and conservation and broaden public awareness aroundissues. With its deep expertise inandis tapping into the innovative mindset of its 35,000+ ...