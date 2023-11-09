La Soluzione ♚ Era una specialista in fatture
La definizione e la soluzione di 4 lettere: Era una specialista in fatture. MAGA Ecco dunque la risposta per risolvere le parole crociate de La Settimana Enigmistica e altri giochi come CodyCross.
Sostantivo, forma flessa
maga f sing
- femminile di mago
- charmer, beguiler
Sillabazione
- mà | ga
Pronuncia
IPA: /'maga/
Etimologia / Derivazione
vedi mago
Tataro di Crimea
Pronome
maga (plural: bizge; possessive adjective: menim)
- me
Ungherese
Pronome
maga
- you (formal, sing)
Avverbio
maga
- himself
Jamaican Creole English
Aggettivo
maga
- Skinny.
- Sorry fe maga dog, maga dog, turn round bite you — Peter Tosh, Maga Dog, 1964
Etimologia / Derivazione
dall'inglese meager/meagre
Old English
Aggettivo
maga
- capable
Pronuncia
- IPA: /'m/
Sostantivo
maga m (pl.: magan)
- maw
- stomach
Pronuncia
IPA: /'m/
Sostantivo
maga m (pl.: magan)
- son
- relative
Pronuncia
IPA: /'m:/
Etimologia / Derivazione
(aggettivo) da magan (primo sostantivo) From Germanic *mage-, from Indo-European *mak- ‘bag, belly’. Cognate with Old Frisian maga, Middle Dutch maghe (Dutch maag), Old High German mago (German Magen), Old Norse magi (Swedish mage). The IE root is also the source of Celtic *makno- (Welsh megin ‘bellows’), Slavic *mošna (Old Church Slavonic , Russian ‘pocket, bag’), Baltic *maka- (Lithuanian mãkas ‘purse’). (secondo sostantivo) (4) Inflected forms
Sostantivo
- Genitive plural form of mg.
Pronuncia
- IPA: /'m/
Sostantivo
maga
- Nominative plural form of magu.
- Accusative plural form of magu.
- Genitive singular/plural form of magu.
- Dative singular form of magu.
Spagnolo
Sostantivo
maga f sing
- maga, prestigiatrice
Termini correlati
- mago