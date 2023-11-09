Zazoom di domenica 14 aprile 2024

Era una specialista in fatture

Qui trovi la soluzione di 4 lettere alla definizione enigmistica: Era una specialista in fatture

La Soluzione ♚ Era una specialista in fatture

La definizione e la soluzione di 4 lettere: Era una specialista in fatture. MAGA Ecco dunque la risposta per risolvere le parole crociate de La Settimana Enigmistica e altri giochi come CodyCross.

specialista fatture
Sostantivo, forma flessa

maga f sing

  1. femminile di mago
  2. charmer, beguiler

Sillabazione

mà | ga

Pronuncia

IPA: /'maga/

Etimologia / Derivazione

vedi mago

Tataro di Crimea

Pronome

maga (plural: bizge; possessive adjective: menim)

  1. me

Ungherese

Pronome

maga

  1. you (formal, sing)

Avverbio

maga

  1. himself

Jamaican Creole English

Aggettivo

maga

  1. Skinny.
    Sorry fe maga dog, maga dog, turn round bite you — Peter Tosh, Maga Dog, 1964

Etimologia / Derivazione

dall'inglese meager/meagre

Old English

Aggettivo

maga

  1. capable

Pronuncia

  • IPA: /'m/

Sostantivo

maga m (pl.: magan)

  1. maw
  2. stomach

Pronuncia

IPA: /'m/

Sostantivo

maga m (pl.: magan)

  1. son
  2. relative

Pronuncia

IPA: /'m:/

Etimologia / Derivazione

(aggettivo) da magan (primo sostantivo) From Germanic *mage-, from Indo-European *mak- ‘bag, belly’. Cognate with Old Frisian maga, Middle Dutch maghe (Dutch maag), Old High German mago (German Magen), Old Norse magi (Swedish mage). The IE root is also the source of Celtic *makno- (Welsh megin ‘bellows’), Slavic *mošna (Old Church Slavonic , Russian ‘pocket, bag’), Baltic *maka- (Lithuanian mãkas ‘purse’). (secondo sostantivo) (4) Inflected forms

Sostantivo

  1. Genitive plural form of mg.

Pronuncia

  • IPA: /'m/

Sostantivo

maga

  1. Nominative plural form of magu.
  2. Accusative plural form of magu.
  3. Genitive singular/plural form of magu.
  4. Dative singular form of magu.

Spagnolo

Sostantivo

maga f sing

  1. maga, prestigiatrice

Termini correlati

  • mago

Altre Definizioni con maga; specialista; fatture;

Può sfuggire a chi spera; La collega della strega; Medico specialista di disturbi al cervello; Lo specialista del fegato; Tecnico specialista nella riabilitazione muscolare; Si doveva applicare nelle fatture; Si somma nelle fatture;
La risposta a Era una specialista in fatture

La soluzione corretta e verificata di 4 lettere per risolvere 'Era una specialista in fatture' è MAGA. Adesso puoi risolvere le parole crociate; non tenere in considerazione l'eventuale presenza di caratteri speciali, spazi o accenti. Presta la massima attenzione, riportando nelle caselle bianche degli schemi solo ed esclusivamente le lettere. Per aiutarti, ecco lo spelling della soluzione. MAGA