La definizione e la soluzione di 4 lettere: Era una specialista in fatture. MAGA Ecco dunque la risposta per risolvere le parole crociate de La Settimana Enigmistica e altri giochi come CodyCross.

Significato e Curiosità su: Il Krav Maga è un sistema di difesa di origine israeliana sviluppato originariamente per contrastare le aggressioni antisemite negli anni 1930 e poi successivamente adottato dalle forze di difesa israeliane e le forze di sicurezza israeliane. Il Krav Maga deriva da una combinazione di tecniche provenienti da boxe, wrestling, aikido, judo, karate, kung-fu e combattimento da strada. L'espressione krav maga, in ebraico moderno, significa letteralmente "combattimento con contatto/combattimento a corta distanza". Ha una filosofia che enfatizza l'aggressività e le simultanee manovre difensive e offensive ed è costruito estrapolando e ...





Sostantivo, forma flessa

maga f sing

femminile di mago charmer, beguiler

Sillabazione

mà | ga

Pronuncia

IPA: /'maga/

Etimologia / Derivazione

vedi mago

Tataro di Crimea

Pronome

maga (plural: bizge; possessive adjective: menim)

me

Ungherese

Pronome

maga

you (formal, sing)

Avverbio

maga

himself

Jamaican Creole English

Aggettivo

maga

Skinny. Sorry fe maga dog, maga dog, turn round bite you — Peter Tosh, Maga Dog, 1964

Etimologia / Derivazione

dall'inglese meager/meagre

Old English

Aggettivo

maga

capable

Pronuncia

IPA: /'m/

Sostantivo

maga m (pl.: magan)

maw stomach

Pronuncia

IPA: /'m/

Sostantivo

maga m (pl.: magan)

son relative

Pronuncia

IPA: /'m:/

Etimologia / Derivazione

(aggettivo) da magan (primo sostantivo) From Germanic *mage-, from Indo-European *mak- ‘bag, belly’. Cognate with Old Frisian maga, Middle Dutch maghe (Dutch maag), Old High German mago (German Magen), Old Norse magi (Swedish mage). The IE root is also the source of Celtic *makno- (Welsh megin ‘bellows’), Slavic *mošna (Old Church Slavonic , Russian ‘pocket, bag’), Baltic *maka- (Lithuanian mãkas ‘purse’). (secondo sostantivo) (4) Inflected forms

Sostantivo

Genitive plural form of mg.

Pronuncia

IPA: /'m/

Sostantivo

maga

Nominative plural form of magu. Accusative plural form of magu. Genitive singular/plural form of magu. Dative singular form of magu.

Spagnolo

Sostantivo

maga f sing

maga, prestigiatrice

Termini correlati