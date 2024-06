Filippine - erutta il vulcano Kanlaon: nube di cenere di 5 km nel cielo

WATCH | Here's some time lapse footage of the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon last night, as taken by a PHIVOLCS observation station, from 06:51 to 06:57 pm PhST.



The volcano produced plumes that rose to a height of 5,000m (16,404ft).



Video: PHIVOLCS-DOST#Kanlaon #KanlaonEruption pic.twitter.com/ELVeHxm524