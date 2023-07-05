Know Where Your iPhone Stands in the Competition: The Top 5 iOS Benchmarking Apps

We all love to own a modern and powerful mobile device, but if the phone is not good enough for gaming, it is not worth owning. When you're in the process of buying a new iPhone, checking its specifications is vital. The other critical thing is checking its benchmarking scores. Benchmarking involves running multiple tests on your device to check its UI, CPU, GPU, and more to accurately assess its performance. This assessment will allow you to compare the phone you want to buy against its competitors to see where it stands.

Below Are Five Benchmarking Apps That Are Best for an Honest Assessment of Your Device!

As an iOS user, you can choose from many benchmarking applications available on the App Store. Among those, the following five apps can be considered the best.

Geekbench

Geekbench has been a reliable benchmarking application for quite some time. It excels in testing the CPU and GPU of your iPhone with excellent reliability. The comprehensive benchmarking process of Geekbench helps users understand the test results and removes any guesswork. It is one of the App Store's best apps for this purpose.

It boasts an extensive database of GPU information on various devices, including iOS and Android. The database helps to compare the scores and decide how good a device is. It is also helpful if you plan to buy an iPhone and don't have one. You can refer to the database to compare multiple devices and decide which one works best for you. It is needless to mention that better scores across tests translate to more powerful phones that can help you enjoy the best games without performance issues.

AnTuTu Benchmark

This app is possibly the most well-known one across all devices. iOS device users also use AnTuTu very often. The app runs tests on the RAM and CPU of the device and produces scores. It measures the performances of mobiles in all possible scenarios, like visual scores, UI responsiveness, GPU, CPU, storage performance, and power consumption. The final score of a device comes from adding the scores obtained in all the different tests.

3DMark — The Gamer's Benchmark

As you can tell by its name, this one is the real deal when it comes to benchmarking apps specifically aimed at gamers. Its design allows it to showcase the specs of your hardware according to your gaming needs. Once you get the results on your phone's performance, the app also allows you to cross-check the obtained data to see which games will run smoothly on your Apple device of choice. Millions of people, including hardware review sites, make use of this app to get accurate graphics performance measurements for the games they want to play.

Basemark

This app is also a general benchmarking application similar to AnTuTu. It is very well made and gives a clear understanding of the general efficiency of a device. The app looks into various aspects of your phone, which include general CPU performance, GPU performance, graphics, RAM, storage, web performance, and even camera performance. The app is available in two versions; a paid version that provides an in-depth analysis of different tests and individual scores; and a free version with slightly fewer features, but that also provides a comparative final score.

GFX Bench

It is a 3D graphics benchmarking app that is free to use. This specialized app is excellent for benchmarking a device based on factors that affect the graphics quality of the device. These factors include graphics efficiency, long-term performance reliability, quality of rendering, and power consumption. The cross-API benchmarking ability makes it an excellent choice for graphics benchmarking of your device. It recognizes vendor-specific and industry-standard APIs like OpenGL, Metal, Vulkan, DirectX, and DX12.

Benchmarking Your Device Is Vital to Enjoy the Latest Games With Minimal Fuss!

Benchmarking your iOS device is vital if you want to enjoy the latest games to the fullest. Comparing the scores you get with other competing devices will tell where your iPhone stands against the competition. It will also help you decide whether you need to change your phone or you can continue using the one you have for your gaming needs. To determine if your iOS device is up to spec on the latest games, the five apps discussed above are reliable and efficient.

