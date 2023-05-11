SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE disponibile il nuovo DLC

Disponibile il nuovo DLC “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack” per SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE





Oggi una nuova unità Gundam e un nuovo pilota sui campi di battaglia di SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE. Gundam Aerial e Suletta Mercury arrivano per aiutare a ripristinare il mondo distorto e a riportare indietro la vera sequenza temporale della serie di Gundam.



Il DLC “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack” include anche: l’Emblem of the Holder, Miorine’s Tomato e GUND-ARM Inc. Clip! In questo DLC si otterranno anche 100.000 CAPITAL ticket insieme a Uncap Material di 1° e 2° livello.



Il “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack” include anche il GM (Gatheroad) Gundam Game Collaboration BGM.



Guarda il nuovo trailer:



https://youtu.be/Vai53iO3yJ0







SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCEè disponibile per Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PC.

