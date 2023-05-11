SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE disponibile il nuovo DLC

TT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 È DISPONIBILEIntel presenta il Corporate Sustainability Report 2023EA SPORTS F1 23 APPROFONDISCE LE INNOVAZIONI DEL GIOCOUFL: il rivale di FIFA in un gameplay trailerProscenic presenta DustZero S3: nuova aspirapolvere senza fili DANIEL WELLINGTON: OCCHIALI DA SOLE PER PRIMAVERA ESTATEGYLT di Tequila Works in arrivo per Console e PCDLC di ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - Reunion of Memories I pagamenti da conto a conto con tech fin kevinARRIVA LA FESTA DI EEVEE IN POKÉMON UNITElanciati i nuovi smartphone Xperia 1 V e Xperia 10 VPRESENTATI TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 E PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2023 SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE disponibile il nuovo DLCDiablo IV: l'esperienza dopo l'uscita - live d'aggiornamento sullo ...Ransomware: riprendersi dall’inevitabileNews per DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 e FIGHTERZ Netatmo - nuovo Controllo Intelligente di ClimatizzazioneFesta della mamma: le proposte di Flying TigerVery Little Nightmares+ arriva su Apple ArcadeCall of Duty Modern Warfare II Stagione 3 Furiosa - Alboran Hatchery LG LANCIA IL MONITOR LG ULTRAGEAR DA 49” FORMATO 32:9MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023: È INSTANT FUTURERockster di TEUFEL - La gamma completa di diffusori audioTT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 RecensioneSTATI GENERALI DELLA NATALITÀ 2023
di Giuseppe Saieva di giovedì 11 maggio 2023

Disponibile il nuovo DLC “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack” per SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE


Oggi una nuova unità Gundam e un nuovo pilota sui campi di battaglia di SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE. Gundam Aerial e Suletta Mercury arrivano per aiutare a ripristinare il mondo distorto e a riportare indietro la vera sequenza temporale della serie di Gundam.

Il DLC “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack” include anche: l’Emblem of the Holder, Miorine’s Tomato e GUND-ARM Inc. Clip! In questo DLC si otterranno anche 100.000 CAPITAL ticket insieme a Uncap Material di 1° e 2° livello.

Il “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack” include anche il GM (Gatheroad) Gundam Game Collaboration BGM.

Guarda il nuovo trailer:

https://youtu.be/Vai53iO3yJ0


SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCEè disponibile per Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PC.


