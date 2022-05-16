Ucciso di botte a Milano : Il padre lo riconosce dai tatuaggiNuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugnoLG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Perugia : Sottrae per anni la pensione ai familiari invalidiMax Payne 3 festeggia il decimo anniversarioFinale Eurovision 2022 : Diretta e Streaming della serata conclusivaVladimir Putin gravemente malato di cancro : è già in corso un golpeLa conduttrice del Tg1 : Mi hanno messa in stanza un collega che ...VALORANT: ecco le città che ospiteranno il Champions Tour 2022!NARUTO TO BORUTO SHINOBI STRIKER 10 milioni di giocatori e nuovi ...Preparati per l'inizio del Rainbow Six Charlotte MajorPreparati ad affrontare l’evento: Nightmare Fog in Rainbow Six ...GTA Online: ottieni ricompense quadruple nelle sfide e negli eventi ...Sony: annuncia le nuove cuffie WH-1000XM5 con eliminazione del rumoreNvidia che rende Ray-Tracing e DLSS accessibili a tuttiLEGO e Hasbro presentano l'iconico Optimus Prime LEGOMobilità sostenibile, che cosa scegliere in città per rispettare ...
di Giuseppe Saieva di lunedì 16 maggio 2022

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugno

PlayStation Plus

Sony con svela sul blog ufficiale altri giochi che saranno inclusi nel nuovo PlayStation Plus disponibile da giugno.

Ci saranno tre tipologie di abbonamento: quello base, e le 2 modalità Extra e Premium con tanti giochi inclusi.

Oggi Sony ha svelato dei giochi che saranno inclusi negli abbonamenti Extra e Premium.

Giochi inclusi

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody's Golf Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4
  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead CellsMotion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
  • Resident Evil Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy's The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Giochi PS3 in streaming

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon's Souls FromSoftware, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody's Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody's Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall'Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

