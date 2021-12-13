PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di vendite
di Giuseppe Saieva di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021

BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021

BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021

BETHESDA

Con l'arrivo del natale 2021, Bethesda propone una serie di prodotti e gadget unici che avremmo piacere inserissi nelle eventuali "guide per le idee regalo" per la ricorrenza festiva.

Di seguito troverai un elenco dettagliato con: il nome del gioco a cui è dedicato il prodotto, la tipologia del prodotto, il prezzo e il link diretto per l'acquisto.
Successivamente puoi trovare anche tutti gli asset, cliccando sul bottone apposito.

DOOM
Bethesda Store Europe: UAC logo hoodie
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/doom/doom-hoodie-uac-logo-grey?c=183
€49.99

Numskull: Collectible Figurines
https://eu.justgeek.com/pages/search-results-page?q=doom+collectible+figurine
€36.45

Displate: Metal posters
https://displate.com/displate/4591873
£36 +

Noblechairs: DOOM Chair
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/hero-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather?attribute%5Bcolor%5D=DOOM%20Edition
£389.99

SKYRIM
Bethesda Store Europe: Skyrim Pendant ‘Priest Mask’
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim/tes-v-skyrim-pendant-priest-mask?c=2336
€14.99

Bethesda Store Europe: The Amulet of Zenithar
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim/the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim-necklace-the-amulet-of-zenithar?c=2336
€99.99

Bethesda Store Europe: Dragonborn Statue
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim/the-elder-scrolls-v-skyrim-statue-dragonborn?c=2336
€99.99

InsertCoin: College of Winterhold Hoodie
https://www.insertcoinclothing.com/hoodies/college-of-winterhold.html?store=the-elder-scrolls
£45.99

InsertCoin: Sweetroll Enamel Pin
https://www.insertcoinclothing.com/pins-patches/sweetroll-enamel-pin.html?store=the-elder-scrolls
£5.99

DEATHLOOP
InsertCoin: Hoodie
https://www.insertcoinclothing.com/hoodies/deathloop.html
£45.99

Bethesda Store Europe: Snapback / cap
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/deathloop/deathloop-snapback-colt-patch?c=2280
€19.99

PureArts: Julianna & Colt Figures
https://www.purearts.com/collections/deathloop
$249

EMP: DEATHLOOP t-shirt:
https://www.emp.co.uk/p/puzzle/513393.html
£18.99

FALLOUT
Eaglemoss:
Vertibird Model Aircraft
https://shop.eaglemoss.com/hero-collector/vertibird-model-aircraft
£39.99

Prydwen Model Ship
https://shop.eaglemoss.com/hero-collector/prydwen-model-ship
£39.99

Displate: Fallout 76 Metal Posters – ad series
https://displate.com/falloutgame/fallout-76-ads
£36 +

Insertcoin: Nuka-Cola socks
https://www.insertcoinclothing.com/socks/nuka-cola-socks.html?store=fallout
£4.99

Doctor Collector: Vault Dweller’s Welcome Kit
https://doctorcollector.com/fallout-vault-dwellers-welcome-kit/
€89.95

Noblechairs: Fallout Chair
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/hero-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather?attribute%5Bcolor%5D=Fallout%20Vault-Tec%20Edition
£389.98

ESO
Noblechairs: ESO chair
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/hero-series/gaming-chair-pu-leather?attribute%5Bcolor%5D=The%20Elder%20Scrolls%20Online%20Edition
£389.99

Cook and Becker: Museum grade art from ESO
https://www.cookandbecker.com/en/catalog/videogame/elder-scrolls-online
$125+

Bethesda Store Europe: Alliances Pin set
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/the-elder-scrolls-online/the-elder-scrolls-online-pin-set-alliances?c=180
£14.99

Bethesda Store Europe: Dragonguard Shield (Replica)
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/the-elder-scrolls-online/the-elder-scrolls-online-replica-dragonguard-shield?c=180
€69.99


