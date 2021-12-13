BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021

Con l'arrivo del natale 2021, Bethesda propone una serie di prodotti e gadget unici che avremmo piacere inserissi nelle eventuali "guide per le idee regalo" per la ricorrenza festiva.
Di seguito troverai un elenco dettagliato con: il nome del gioco a cui è dedicato il prodotto, la tipologia del prodotto, il prezzo e il link diretto per l'acquisto.
Successivamente puoi trovare anche tutti gli asset, cliccando sul bottone apposito.
DOOM
Bethesda Store Europe: UAC logo hoodie
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
€49.99
Numskull: Collectible Figurines
https://eu.justgeek.com/pages/
€36.45
Displate: Metal posters
https://displate.com/displate/
£36 +
Noblechairs: DOOM Chair
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/
£389.99
SKYRIM
Bethesda Store Europe: Skyrim Pendant ‘Priest Mask’
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
€14.99
Bethesda Store Europe: The Amulet of Zenithar
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
€99.99
Bethesda Store Europe: Dragonborn Statue
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
€99.99
InsertCoin: College of Winterhold Hoodie
https://www.
£45.99
InsertCoin: Sweetroll Enamel Pin
https://www.
£5.99
DEATHLOOP
InsertCoin: Hoodie
https://www.
£45.99
Bethesda Store Europe: Snapback / cap
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
€19.99
PureArts: Julianna & Colt Figures
https://www.purearts.com/
$249
EMP: DEATHLOOP t-shirt:
https://www.emp.co.uk/p/
£18.99
FALLOUT
Eaglemoss:
Vertibird Model Aircraft
https://shop.eaglemoss.com/
£39.99
Prydwen Model Ship
https://shop.eaglemoss.com/
£39.99
Displate: Fallout 76 Metal Posters – ad series
https://displate.com/
£36 +
Insertcoin: Nuka-Cola socks
https://www.
£4.99
Doctor Collector: Vault Dweller’s Welcome Kit
https://doctorcollector.com/
€89.95
Noblechairs: Fallout Chair
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/
£389.98
ESO
Noblechairs: ESO chair
https://www.noblechairs.co.uk/
£389.99
Cook and Becker: Museum grade art from ESO
https://www.cookandbecker.com/
$125+
Bethesda Store Europe: Alliances Pin set
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
£14.99
Bethesda Store Europe: Dragonguard Shield (Replica)
https://eumerch.bethesda.net/
€69.99
BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021
