di Giuseppe Saieva di martedì 23 novembre 2021

Taito Milestones in arrivo su Switch

10 titoli Taito classici in una raccolta

 

ININ Games insieme al leggendario studio di sviluppo di giochi TAITO è entusiasta di annunciare una collezione speciale: un viaggio nel tempo indietro negli anni '80! La collezione TAITO MILESTONES include dieci fantastici giochi per Nintendo Switch, ognuno dei quali rappresenta una svolta nello sviluppo e nella storia dei giochi.

 

Mentre la stessa TAITO rilascerà la collezione in Giappone, l'uscita occidentale avverrà attraverso l'editore ININ Games. TAITO MILESTONES sarà disponibile per il preordine come Limited e Collector's Edition presso lo Strictly Limited Games Partner Store a partire dal 25 novembre 2021, seguito dal preordine dell'edizione fisica presso i negozi al dettaglio e della versione digitale subito dopo.


La Collector's Edition per Nintendo Switch sarà limitata a 2.000 copie al prezzo di 89,99 €, con fantastici oggetti da collezione. La Limited Edition per Nintendo Switch sarà limitata a 3.000 copie al prezzo di 39,99€.


Questa raccolta contiene i seguenti 10 giochi retrò:

  • 1981 QIX - Draw lines as the “Marker” and capture areas by encircling them. Watch out for enemies while moving around!
  • 1982 ALPINE SKI - Enter the stage of the world of snow and take part in three competitions: Downhill ski, slalom and ski jump!
  • 1982 FRONT LINE - Push forward to the enemy camp as a foot soldier! Drive tanks and armored vehicles!
  • 1982 WILD WESTERN - Defeat the gangs attacking from all directions with your trusty rifle! You are the law!
  • 1983 Chack'n Pop - Hang in there, Chack’n! Get back the hearts from the thieving Monsta.
  • 1983 ELEVATOR ACTION - Infiltrate a building as a spy on a solo mission, get all secret documents and make your escape!
  • 1985 The FairyLand - Story As the witch Ptolemy, you have to defeat the monsters deep inside the castle!
  • 1986 HALLEY’S COMET - Halley’s comet is headed for the planets of our solar system. Destroy the computer at its center!
  • 1987 THE NINJAWARRIORS - Advance into enemy territory as an android ninja to crush the evil Banglar’s ambitions!

For more information https://www.iningames.com/games/taito-milestones

