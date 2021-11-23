Taito Milestones in arrivo su Switch

Videogiochi Console e Accessori
10 titoli Taito classici in una raccolta
ININ Games insieme al leggendario studio di sviluppo di giochi TAITO è entusiasta di annunciare una collezione speciale: un viaggio nel tempo indietro negli anni '80! La collezione TAITO MILESTONES include dieci fantastici giochi per Nintendo Switch, ognuno dei quali rappresenta una svolta nello sviluppo e nella storia dei giochi.
Mentre la stessa TAITO rilascerà la collezione in Giappone, l'uscita occidentale avverrà attraverso l'editore ININ Games. TAITO MILESTONES sarà disponibile per il preordine come Limited e Collector's Edition presso lo Strictly Limited Games Partner Store a partire dal 25 novembre 2021, seguito dal preordine dell'edizione fisica presso i negozi al dettaglio e della versione digitale subito dopo.
La Collector's Edition per Nintendo Switch sarà limitata a 2.000 copie al prezzo di 89,99 €, con fantastici oggetti da collezione. La Limited Edition per Nintendo Switch sarà limitata a 3.000 copie al prezzo di 39,99€.
Questa raccolta contiene i seguenti 10 giochi retrò:
- 1981 QIX - Draw lines as the “Marker” and capture areas by encircling them. Watch out for enemies while moving around!
- 1982 ALPINE SKI - Enter the stage of the world of snow and take part in three competitions: Downhill ski, slalom and ski jump!
- 1982 FRONT LINE - Push forward to the enemy camp as a foot soldier! Drive tanks and armored vehicles!
- 1982 WILD WESTERN - Defeat the gangs attacking from all directions with your trusty rifle! You are the law!
- 1983 Chack'n Pop - Hang in there, Chack’n! Get back the hearts from the thieving Monsta.
- 1983 ELEVATOR ACTION - Infiltrate a building as a spy on a solo mission, get all secret documents and make your escape!
- 1985 The FairyLand - Story As the witch Ptolemy, you have to defeat the monsters deep inside the castle!
- 1986 HALLEY’S COMET - Halley’s comet is headed for the planets of our solar system. Destroy the computer at its center!
- 1987 THE NINJAWARRIORS - Advance into enemy territory as an android ninja to crush the evil Banglar’s ambitions!
For more information https://www.iningames.com/
Altre News per: taitomilestonesarrivoswitch