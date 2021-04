Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX data di lancio e trailer

A Legend Reborn – Dive into a stunning recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World with striking new art and tighter, more fluid controls.

Nostalgia always?prevails–Jump straight back into the '80s at the touch of a button. No matter where you are in a level you can jump between classic 8-bit and full HD graphics.

New Levels – Experience new levels which expand the lore of the original game.

Alternative Boss Fights – New and improved boss fight mechanics with more intuitive combat.

New and remastered music - A wide array of reimagined music tracks as well as remastered tracks from the original classic game!