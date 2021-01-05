Arrestato capo Proud Boys pro Donald Trump
Enrique Tarrio is the chairman of the Proud Boys, a far-right, neo-fascist and male-only political organization. In 2020, he was a candidate in the Republican primary election for Florida's 27th congressional district, but withdrew. Tarrio is the Florida state director of the grassroots organization Latinos for Trump.
Enrique Tarrio, leader of rightwing Proud Boys, arrested ahead of rallies The leader of the Proud Boys, the violent far-right group, was arrested in Washington DC and charged with destruction of...
Enrique Tarrio, the head of the white nationalist Proud Boys, was arrested Monday on charges of property destruction after a Black Lives Matter banner was ripped down from a Black church during a protest last month in Washington, D.C.
Enrique Tarrio e il suo ruolo nell'attacco a Capitol Hill: una sentenza di 22 anni
Nella sentenza più pesante finora emessa per l'attacco a Capitol Hill del 6 gennaio 2021, il giudice Timothy Kelly ha dichiarato che quel giorno è stata attaccata la democrazia americana stessa e ha individuato Enrique Tarrio come il leader dietro quell'assalto.