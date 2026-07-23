Tiryaki Agro and Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority Sign MoU for the Development of Tadjourah Port
Tiryaki Agro e l'Autorità dei Porti e delle Zone Franche di Gibuti hanno firmato un accordo di collaborazione riguardante lo sviluppo del porto di Tadjourah. Il memorandum prevede la pianificazione di interventi per la modernizzazione e la futura gestione della struttura portuale. La firma rappresenta un passo ufficiale nel percorso di collaborazione tra le due parti per il progetto di ampliamento e miglioramento del porto. Nessuna ulteriore informazione sui dettagli delle attività previste è stata resa nota.
- ISTANBUL, July 22, 2026 PRNewswire -- Tiryaki Agro and the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the next milestone in their shared ambition to explore the long-term development, modernization and future operation of the Port of Tadjourah. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at strengthening Djibouti's position as a regional trade and logistics hub while supporting agricultural trade, supply chain resilience and food security across the Horn of Africa. Under the MoU, Tiryaki Agro and DPFZA will work together to assess the technical, commercial and operational framework for the future development of the Port of Tadjourah. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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