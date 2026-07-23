tiryaki agro and djibouti ports and free zones authority sign mou for the development of tadjourah port

- ISTANBUL, July 22, 2026 PRNewswire -- Tiryaki Agro and the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the next milestone in their shared ambition to explore the long-term development, modernization and future operation of the Port of Tadjourah. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at strengthening Djibouti's position as a regional trade and logistics hub while supporting agricultural trade, supply chain resilience and food security across the Horn of Africa. Under the MoU, Tiryaki Agro and DPFZA will work together to assess the technical, commercial and operational framework for the future development of the Port of Tadjourah. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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