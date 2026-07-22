- BOOM, Belgium, July 22, 2026 PRNewswire -- The first weekend of Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 has come to a close, marking the successful debut of the Celestia Stage by KuCoin and the beginning of a new chapter in KuCoin's multi-year partnership with one of the world's most iconic music festivals. Across three unforgettable days, the Celestia Stage welcomed electronic music fans from around the world, transforming into more than just a performance venue. It became a place where music, culture and community came together, reflecting the shared values that brought KuCoin and Tomorrowland together—curiosity, trust and meaningful human connection.... 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - KuCoin Brings Trust, Music and Community Together During an Unforgettable First Weekend at Tomorrowland Belgium

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Temi più discussi: KuCoin Brings the Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream to the KuCoin App; KuCoin and Tomorrowland Unveil the Celestia Stage, Bringing a Shared Vision of Trust, Discovery and Transformation to Tomorrowland Belgium 2026; KuCoin Brings the Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream to the KuCoin App.

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