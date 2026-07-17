La WWE torna in scena questa sera con un nuovo episodio di SmackDown all'MVP Arena di Albany, New York. Lo show rappresenta l’ultimo appuntamento prima di Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tra i momenti attesi, il ritorno di CM Punk, previsto prima dello speciale del weekend. La serata sarà decisiva per gli ultimi sviluppi in vista dello show di fine settimana.

Questa sera la WWE torna in scena con un nuovo episodio di SmackDown, l’ultimo appuntamento prima di Saturday Night’s Main Event. Lo show si terrà alla MVP Arena di Albany, New York, e sarà particolarmente importante per definire gli ultimi sviluppi in vista dello speciale del weekend. Tra i protagonisti annunciati spicca il nome del WWE Undisputed Champion CM Punk, che farà la sua comparsa a poche ore dal grande tag team match che lo vedrà impegnato a Saturday Night’s Main Event. Adam Pearce interviene dopo l’aggressione a Nick Aldis. Dopo quanto accaduto la scorsa settimana, quando Gunther ha brutalmente attaccato Nick Aldis, sarà Adam Pearce a prendere il controllo dello show. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - WWE: SmackDown, la card del 17 luglio. CM Punk torna prima di Saturday Night’s Main Event

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

WWE SmackDown July 10, 2026 Preview & Predictions | CM Punk Returns To Smackdown As Champion

Notizie e thread social correlati

WWE: I fan impazziscono per la locandina di Saturday Night’s Main EventLa WWE ha annunciato il ritorno di Saturday Night’s Main Event, generando reazioni contrastanti tra i fan.

WWE: Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria confermato per Saturday Night’s Main EventBayley affronterà Lyra Valkyria a Saturday Night’s Main Event il 18 luglio al Madison Square Garden.

Temi più discussi: La card di WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 18/07/2026; WWE SmackDown 10 luglio: CM Punk debutta da campione, e quattro titoli in palio; Saturday Night’s Main Event XLV, card ufficiale: CM Punk e Cody Rhodes nel main event; SmackDown 17-07-2026 – Anteprima.

New Predictions for Danhausen and WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2026 Match CardWWE Saturday Night's Main Event is back this weekend, but this show is a bit bigger than usual as WWE is returning to one of the most famous arenas in the world: Madison Square Garden. msn.com

WWE SmackDown preview (7/17/26): Start time, match card, how to watch & live streamWWE Champion CM Punk is scheduled to team with Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event inside Madison Square Garden, but first he'll be in Albany, New York for Friday Night SmackDown. Here's the ... msn.com

Booker T viene selezionato per il roster di Smackdown, WWE Smackdown (Trasmesso il 25 marzo 2004, registrato il 23 marzo 2004 a Grand Rapids, MI) reddit