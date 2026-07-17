Nel corso della presentazione di Giannis Antetokounmpo è intervenuto anche Pat Riley, presidente dei Miami Heat, che durante il suo intervento ha strizzato l'occhio a un possibile ritorno di LeBron James: "Abbiamo fatto atterrare l'aereo di Giannis, ora ce ne sarebbe un altro che dobbiamo far atterrare.", chissà che non si riferisse proprio al clamoroso ritorno dell'ormai ex Lakers. Anche Antetokounmpo si è lasciato andare a un breve commento sull'argomento: "Penso che LeBron sia uno dei giocatori migliori della storia, avere la possibilità di imparare da lui sarebbe fantastico". 🔗 Leggi su Sportmediaset.mediaset.it

© Sportmediaset.mediaset.it - Miami, Pat Riley ammicca a LeBron: "Dobbiamo far atterrare un altro aereo..."

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