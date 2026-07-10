Paramount Animation ha fissato una data di uscita decisamente simbolica e scaramantica per il suo prossimo, attesissimo progetto di punta. Come rivelato in esclusiva da Deadline, l’adattamento cinematografico animato ancora senza un titolo definitivo, ma provvisoriamente noto come Freddy the 13th, arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche di tutto il mondo venerdì 13 ottobre 2028. La trama del film d’animazione seguirà le bizzarre e spaventose vicende di una classica vacanza di famiglia che si trasforma improvvisamente in un incubo a occhi aperti: il divertente e stravagante zio Freddy uccide accidentalmente l’Uomo Nero (il leggendario Boogeyman) e, a causa di un bizzarro sortilegio, ne eredita i poteri soprannaturali. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it

© Universalmovies.it - Freddy the 13th: Paramount Animation annuncia la data di uscita dell’horror di Dan Trachtenberg

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Freddy the 13th Animated Movie Set at Paramount With Predator: Badlands Director Dan T

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Dan Trachtenberg's Untitled 'Freddy the 13th' Film Gets Release DateParamount Animation has given Dan Trachtenberg’s untitled Freddy the 13th adaptation an appropriate release date. After announcing the untitled animated family horror comedy at Annecy International ... msn.com

Freddy the 13th: Dan Trachtenberg's Animated Horror Movie Sets ReleaseThe untitled feature adapts Yehudi Mercado's comic about a mishap during a family vacation. msn.com