- WUHU, China, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a shipment ceremony for LEPAS - Chery Group's all-new NEV brand rooted in an elegant lifestyle - was held at Wuhu Port. Nearly 1,500 units of the LEPAS L8 PHEV were loaded and set sail, destined for multiple European countries including Italy, Spain, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania. This large-scale vehicle shipment marks a substantial step forward in LEPAS's "Year of Delivery", honoring its global commitments with the power of elegance. This year, the European NEV market has continued to demonstrate robust growth momentum. As multiple European nations press forward with their emission reduction targets and electrification transitions, new energy vehicles are steadily emerging as one of the core growth drivers of the European automotive market. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - LEPAS L8 Sets Sail for Six European Countries – Expanding in the Global NEV Market with Elegance

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Chery Group: LEPAS L8 Sets Sail for Six European Countries - Expanding in the Global NEV Market with EleganceRecently, a shipment ceremony for LEPAS - Chery Group's all-new NEV brand rooted in an elegant lifestyle - was held at Wuhu Port. Nearly 1,500 units of the ... finanznachrichten.de

LEPAS L8 PHEV Sets Sail for the Middle East, Marking A Key Milestone in Global DeliveriesRecently, LEPAS, Chery Group's all-new mid-to-premium NEV brand, held a shipment ceremony at Guangzhou Nansha Port for the first batch of LEPAS L8 PHEV vehicles destined for the Middle East market. manilatimes.net