Update on voluntary public offer by NNS for OCI
NNS Holding ha annunciato di aver avviato un'offerta pubblica volontaria per OCI. La comunicazione è stata diffusa da NNS Holding (Cipro) Limited, che ha reso noto di aver intrapreso questa iniziativa. La società ha pubblicato il comunicato in conformità con le normative vigenti. Non sono stati forniti dettagli aggiuntivi sul numero di azioni o le condizioni dell’offerta. La notizia riguarda l’avvio di una procedura di acquisto volontario di azioni da parte di NNS.
- This is a press release by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS" or the "Offeror"). This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the voluntary public offer(the"Offer")byNNSforalltheissuedandoutstandingordinarysharesinthecapitalofOCIGlobal N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of anyoffer,tobuyorsubscribeforanysecuritiesinOCI.Anyofferwillbemadeonlybymeansofanoffer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the DutchAuthority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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Si parla di: Update on voluntary public offer by NNS for OCI; NNS acquires shares in OCI.
NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited: Update on voluntary public offer by NNS for OCIPursuant to the Non-Tender Undertakings, each Non-Tendering Shareholder has irrevocably undertaken to NNS not to tender or deliver any of its Shares under the Offer, including any Shares acquired ... finanznachrichten.de