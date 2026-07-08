- This is a press release by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS" or the "Offeror"). This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the voluntary public offer(the"Offer")byNNSforalltheissuedandoutstandingordinarysharesinthecapitalofOCIGlobal N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of anyoffer,tobuyorsubscribeforanysecuritiesinOCI.Anyofferwillbemadeonlybymeansofanoffer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the DutchAuthority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Update on voluntary public offer by NNS for OCI

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Si parla di: Update on voluntary public offer by NNS for OCI; NNS acquires shares in OCI.

NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited: Update on voluntary public offer by NNS for OCIPursuant to the Non-Tender Undertakings, each Non-Tendering Shareholder has irrevocably undertaken to NNS not to tender or deliver any of its Shares under the Offer, including any Shares acquired ... finanznachrichten.de