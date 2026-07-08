PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA DEPOSIT | PROVIDES ESCACENA PROJECT UPDATE SPAIN

Da iltempo.it 8 lug 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Pan Global Resources ha avviato la fase 2 delle perforazioni nel giacimento di Cañada Honda in Spagna. L'azienda ha inoltre fornito aggiornamenti sul progetto Escacena, senza specificare dettagli aggiuntivi. La società è quotata sulla Borsa di Toronto e su altre piattaforme. La nuova attività di perforazione si concentra sull'esplorazione del deposito, con l'obiettivo di raccogliere ulteriori dati sulla risorsa mineraria. Nessun altro dettaglio sullo stato attuale o sui risultati attesi è stato comunicato.

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- TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF      FRA: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena" or the "Project") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, including expansion of the project area, a helicopter geophysics survey at Escacena South, commencement of Phase 2 drilling at the Cañada Honda copper-gold deposit, encouraging results from recently completed geophysical and geochemistry surveys, and continued advancement of exploration targets across the Project. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

pan global commences phase 2 drilling at ca209ada honda deposit provides escacena project update spain
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pan global commences phasePAN GLOBAL COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA DEPOSIT: PROVIDES ESCACENA PROJECT UPDATE, SPAINPan Global Resources Inc. (Pan Global or the Company) (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Escacena Project (Escacena or the ... adnkronos.com

pan global commences phasePan Global Resources Inc. Commences Phase 2 Drilling At Cañada Honda Deposit: Provides Escacena Project Update, SpainPan Global Resources is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Escacena Projec in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, including expansion of the project area, a helicopter ... goldseiten.de

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