- TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF FRA: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena" or the "Project") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, including expansion of the project area, a helicopter geophysics survey at Escacena South, commencement of Phase 2 drilling at the Cañada Honda copper-gold deposit, encouraging results from recently completed geophysical and geochemistry surveys, and continued advancement of exploration targets across the Project. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA DEPOSIT: PROVIDES ESCACENA PROJECT UPDATE, SPAIN

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PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA DEPOSIT: PROVIDES ESCACENA PROJECT UPDATE, SPAINPan Global Resources Inc. (Pan Global or the Company) (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Escacena Project (Escacena or the ... adnkronos.com

Pan Global Resources Inc. Commences Phase 2 Drilling At Cañada Honda Deposit: Provides Escacena Project Update, SpainPan Global Resources is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Escacena Projec in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, including expansion of the project area, a helicopter ... goldseiten.de